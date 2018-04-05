Program Offers Hand-On Training for Aspiring Electricians

Thirteen aspiring electricians are getting the hands-on experience they need thanks to a multi-week boot camp in Charlottesville.

Design Electric is hosting the two-week course where attendees learn the basics of electrical work.

The graduates are offered a spot in the apprenticeship program at CATEC, as well as a job with Design Electric.

“What Design Electric hopes that each and every one of them will do is they'll follow through with the entire apprenticeship program and become licensed journeyman electricians, and with that they’ll stay employed with us,” said Design Electric Pre-Construction Manager Brian Sullivan.

Program participants come from all different types of backgrounds, from teenagers just out of high school to international refugees.

The program runs until April 13.