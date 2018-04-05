Waynesboro Police Ask for Help Identifying Walmart Shoplifting Suspects

The Waynesboro Police Department is requesting your help identifying three women suspected of shoplifting two flat screen televisions from Wal-Mart on February 21, 2018.

Police say the suspects entered the store together around 11:05 p.m., selected two large flat screen TVs, placed them in a shopping cart, and then one of the women exited the store without paying at 11:15 p.m. The incident was captured on store surveillance cameras.

The televisions, a Phillips and an LG, are valued at more than $900.00 together.

The police are requesting your assistance to identify the suspects. If you have any information on this case, contact Waynesboro police at 540-942- 6675.