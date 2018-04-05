4 Charged in Connection to Louisa County Drug Bust

Four people are facing felony charges in connection to one of Louisa County's largest drug busts.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday, April 5, that the arrests law enforcement made during a search Wednesday morning were the result of a six-month investigation by the Narcotics Task Force.

The search warrant reportedly yielded approximately:

Over 400 Oxycodone pills

Over 3,700 Xanax pills

1 pound of crystal meth

1.8 lbs of marijuana

$7,965 in cash

5 shotguns

4 rifles

3 pistols

The total street value of the drugs seized is estimated to be approximately $100,000.

“This arrest is one of the top 3 largest drug arrests in the history of the county," said Sheriff Ashland Fortune. "Thankfully, the dedication of the Louisa Sheriff and VSP law enforcement team was able to take these dangerous drugs off the street before any more harm could be done.”

Those arrested and charged by authorities are:

Joshua L. Hicks

Firearm: Possession W/ Schedule 1 or Schedule 2 Drugs

Drugs: Sell/Provide for Resale Schedule 1 or 2

Drugs: Manufacture/Distribute, Schedule 1 or 2

Jeremiah N. Williams

Drugs: Distribute/Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana >1/2 oz to 5 lbs.

Drugs: Sell/Provide for Resale Schedule 1 or 2

Conspiracy: Violate Drug Act

Joanna M. McDonald

Conspiracy: Violate Drug Act

Drugs: Possess with Intent to Sell/Distribute

Drugs: Sell/Provide for Resale Schedule 1 or 2 (2 counts)

Robert S. Murry

Drugs: Manufacture/Distribute, Schedule 1 or 2 (2 counts) 3rd + Offense

Drugs: Give/Sell/Distribute, Schedule 1 or 2 3rd + Offense

All four suspects are currently being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail. They are scheduled to appear in Louisa County General District Court on April 26.

Editor's Note: The Louisa County Sheriff's Office did not provide information on where the drug bust happened, nor other details in the investigation that led up to the arrests.