CPD Releases List of Roadways to Be Affected by City Market, Marathons

04/05/2018 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:

The Charlottesville City Market will kick off its 2018 season on Saturday, April 7 from 7 a.m. to noon downtown at 100 Water Street across from the Water Street parking garage.

The Charlottesville Marathon, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay, 8K and Kids K will also be held this weekend. The Court Square area will be utilized as both the start and finish lines with race time for the Marathon, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay and 8K starting at 7 a.m. Saturday April 7th. All events should

be completed by 2 p.m.

A list of roadways is attached with anticipated times that they will be affected by the races.

The Court Square area and 5 th St NE will be impacted both Friday April 6th and Saturday April 7th . Preston Ave. (eastbound) will be shut down from Madison Ave. to McIntire until approximately 0930 or until all the runners are off of Preston Ave. We will also be closing Locust Ave. from Poplar to Locust Ln. from approximately 0800-1300 (local, residential traffic only). Traffic coming from the bypass off-ramps to Locust Avenue will be sent straight and not allowed to turn onto Locust. The other roadways/streets will be impacted starting at 7 a.m. Saturday morning but will not be closed.

For roadways affected within the county, the westbound lane of East Rio from Melbourne Road to Agnese Street will be closed from 0700 to around 1100. Also residents should consider that various roads along the route are going to experience delays, best to avoid the area if possible for the duration of the race. If you have to travel along the race route at any point, please be mindful of the officers in the roadways directing traffic. There is the possibility for poor weather and hazardous driving conditions on Saturday. Please stay informed before heading out.

For additional information you can visit the following URL: https://www.charlottesvillemarathon.com/