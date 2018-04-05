Gov. Northam Signs Landes Legislation on Revenue Sharing Agreements

A bill that could affect the revenue sharing agreement between Albemarle County and Charlottesville has now been signed into law by Governor Ralph Northam.

The agreement dates back to 1982, and says the county will pay the city in exchange for not annexing county lands.

Gov. Northam slightly changed the bill Delegate R. Steve Landes originally proposed: Instead of requiring cities and counties to discuss the agreement every five years they will now be required to meet annually.

The approved bill does not include Del. Landes' proposal to allow a locality to end the agreement with a majority vote.

04/05/2018 Release from the Office of Delegate R. Steven Landes:

RICHMOND, VA - Delegate R. Steven Landes, R-Weyers Cave, was pleased to learn that Governor Ralph Northam has signed House Bill 1148, which will provide an opportunity for Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville to address their revenue sharing agreement.

This is the third bill, along with House Bills 775 and 776, sponsored by Del. Landes for the benefit of Albemarle County that has been signed into law.

“This is the second year I have worked to address the revenue sharing agreement between Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville. As last year’s budget amendment language was too broad, I introduced House Bill 1148, this session,” said Landes. “I am pleased that Governor Northam has signed House Bill 1148 into law so we will be able to begin the dialogue on the inequity of the revenue sharing agreement between the City of Charlottesville and

Albemarle County.”

The following Albemarle County related bills sponsored by Delegate Landes have been signed into law and become effective July 1, 2018:

House Bill 775 Removal of snow and ice; county executive form of government. Authorizes any county outside Planning District 8 that has adopted the county executive form of government (Albemarle County), to provide by ordinance reasonable criteria and requirements for the removal of accumulations of snow and ice from public sidewalks by the owner or other person in charge of any occupied property. Currently, only counties within Northern Virginia Planning District 8 may adopt such an ordinance.

House Bill 776 Regulation of parking on secondary highways; Albemarle. Adds Albemarle County to the list of counties that may, by ordinance, regulate parking on secondary highways.

House Bill 1148 Reporting on economic growth-sharing agreements. Provides that all economic growth-sharing agreements between localities shall require, at least annually, a report from each locality that is a recipient of funds pursuant to the agreement to each of the other governing bodies of the participating localities that includes the amount of money transferred among the localities pursuant to the agreement and the uses of such funds by the localities. The bill also provides that the parties to any growth-sharing agreement that has been in effect for at least 10 years and which has annual payments that exceed $5 million shall convene an annual meeting to discuss anticipated future plans for economic growth in the localities.

Landes represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham counties. Landes is currently serving his twelfth term in the Virginia House of Delegates. Visit SteveLandes.com for additional information.