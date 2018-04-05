Charlottesville Police Investigating Stabbing Near Sleep Inn

Charlottesville police on scene at a stabbing at Sleep Inn on 5th Street

Charlottesville police are working to figure out what happened in a stabbing that was reported early Thursday morning.

Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, April 5, police got a call from a woman saying someone stabbed her near the Sleep Inn on Fifth Street and ran off.

Police from Albemarle County and Charlottesville set up a perimeter to search the area for a suspect but later said they have reason to believe time had passed between when the alleged incident occurred and when the caller reported it.

According to investigators, the victim had non-life threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

Police have not yet located a suspect.