JMU Baseball Scores Walk-Off Win against VMI

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Freshman Anthony Piccolino II hit a walk-off single into shallow left field to propel James Madison over VMI, 4-3 in non-conference baseball action at Eagle Field on Wednesday evening.

The Dukes (15-12) trailed the Keydets (13-14) 3-0 going into the fifth inning before scoring a run in the fifth, seventh and eighth inning to tie the game at three.

In the ninth, freshman Josh Jones drew a one-out walk then stole second after a strikeout. Piccolino compiled a full count before hitting a bloop single just out of the reach of VMI’s jumping shortstop that would score Jones from second and send JMU home victorious.

On the mound, sophomore Shelton Perkins entered the game in the top of the ninth with one out and runners on first and second. Perkins walked the first batter he faced to find himself in a bases loaded jam with one out. Perkins struck out the next batter and the following batter grounded out to shortstop, giving Perkins his third win of the season (3-0).

Sophomore DaVonn Griffin turned in a perfect 3-for-3 outing, coming up a double shy of the cycle, hitting his first triple of the season and third home run of the season alongside one RBI and two runs scored.

QUOTING COACH IKE

“We played defense today, which we needed to and we pitched ourselves out of a lot of jams. Griffin had a big day today, starting things off with his solo home run and he did a really nice job playing defense.”

UP NEXT

James Madison will travel to Charleston, S.C. for its first road Colonial Athletic Association series of the season, to face off against College of Charleston. Game one is set for Friday with first pitch slated for 6 p.m.