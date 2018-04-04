6 Virginia Women's Lax Falls 15-8 at #2 Maryland

University of Virginia Athletics Media Release

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (8-4) fell 15-8 at No. 2 Maryland (11-1) on Wednesday night at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex in College Park, Md.

The teams traded goals to open the game as it was tied 2-2 for nearly 14 minutes in the first half. Maryland used a 3-0 run to lead 5-2. UVA pulled within two twice, but Maryland had another run to lead 9-4. UVA scored just before the half to trail 9-5 at halftime. The Cavaliers came out strong with three straight goals in the second half and held Maryland scoreless until the 15:35 mark, but the Terrapins scored the final six goals to take the win.

“Maryland is one of the best teams in the country and they played like that tonight,” head coach Julie Myers said. “As they made mistakes, they seemed to be able to get through those and capitalize on our mistakes. We came out quickly in the second half and got the game down to one. I thought we had it and I think the team did too, but something switched and we missed a shot then they ran down to score. Credit to Maryland for sticking with it and generating enough offense to win the game. It was disappointing for us to go without a goal in that final stretch of the game.”

Senior Kasey Behr (Northport, N.Y.), junior Avery Shoemaker (Wyndmoor, Pa.) and freshman Chloe Jones (Slingerlands, N.Y.) each had two goals to lead the Cavaliers. Senior Ana Hagerup (Washington, D.C.) and junior Maggie Jackson (Alexandria, Va.) each scored one goal. Megan Whittle led Maryland with five goals.

Junior Kaitlin Luzik (Alexandria, Va.) had five caused turnovers and three ground balls to pace the defense. Jackson added six ground balls and three caused turnovers. Behr led with five draws and added four ground balls.

Virginia responded quickly to Maryland’s first goal of the night when Behr sent one into the net on the assist from Jackson. The Terrapins scored again at 14:04 and UVA hit right back with a goal at 13:21 to tie it 2-2. Maryland had a 3-0 run to lead 5-2. Jackson scored on the assist from Shoemaker to halt the run and cut it to 5-3. After another goal for the Terrapins, Jones scored her first to keep it within two with 8:23 to go in the first. Maryland had another 3-0 run to push its lead 9-4. Jones picked up a loose ball and scored to make it 9-5 at the half.

UVA opened the second half with a 3-0 run. Hagerup scored with 29:06 on the clock to spark the run. Shoemaker spun past her defender for a goal and Behr rounded out the run with 20:04 to go. Maryland did not score until the 15:25 mark in the second half, but would score back-to-back goals in 10 seconds and closed out the game on a 6-0 run.

Virginia trailed in shots (37-22), ground balls (20-17), draw controls (15-10) and saves (8-3). Both teams committed 22 turnovers.

The Cavaliers will return home to host No. 19 Penn State on Saturday, April 7 at 1 p.m. The game will serve as Senior Day, as UVA’s five seniors will be honored prior to the game.