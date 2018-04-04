Staunton Students Hold Mock City Council Meeting

It's Local Government Week, and some students in Staunton got a hands-on civics lesson on Wednesday, April 4.

Students from Lee High School and one from Stuart Hall participated in a mock Staunton City Council meeting.

The high school juniors and seniors have been working with council members since January. They’ve attended meetings, learned the current issues in the city, and prepared for Wednesday night’s main event.

Some issues required a vote, and even a public hearing.

"Getting young students involved hands-on with local government demystifies the process and they get interested in the issues, they get excited about it, maybe they talk to their parents and then maybe someday they run for office themselves,” says Laura van Assendelft, a professor at Mary Baldwin University. “So it's a way of promoting civic engagement and showing the community what the local government does."

Mary Baldwin University organized Wednesday’s event.

Students played the parts of councilors, city manager, and the city attorney.