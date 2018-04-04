Sexual Assault Survivors Share Stories at Take Back the Night Event

Sexual assault survivors told their stories at an event that's been going on for more than two decades on Wednesday, April 4.

The University of Virginia hosted its annual Take Back the Night event at the Sprint Pavilion on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall Wednesday evening.

Take Back the Night is an international organization that works with victims of sexual assault, domestic abuse prevention, and survivor advocacy. People can share their own stories or have others read what happened to them.

"I can't speak for everyone, but I can imagine it being cathartic to at least to hear your story being read and kind of hearing it out of someone else's voice and seeing how other people would react to it can be empowering,” says Emma Tillitski, the Take Back the Night chair at UVA.

Take Back the Night has been going on at UVA since 1991. The organization has more events planned for later this month.