Belmont Bridge Work Closer to Getting Underway

Belmont Bridge in Charlottesville Belmont Bridge in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

We’re starting to get a better idea of when work on Charlottesville's Belmont Bridge will get underway.

Designers for the replacement bridge held a sixth meeting at CitySpace on Wednesday, April 4, for the Belmont Bridge Steering Committee working on the plans.

Construction on the bridge is slated to start in spring 2020, but could begin sooner depending on how the approval process unfolds.

The crumbling bridge - located near downtown Charlottesville - is in need of replacement. Designers also gave the community an update on where the plan stands on Wednesday.

A public hearing on the finalized plan will happen in May.

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

