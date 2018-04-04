Albemarle County Supervisors Plan for Future of Autonomous Vehicles

Self-driving cars might still be years away, but Albemarle County supervisors are working to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to preparing for the future’s fully autonomous vehicles.

At the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors’ meeting on Wednesday, April 4, Cathy McGhee, the director of the Virginia Transportation Research Council, addressed the board.

She spoke about ways to be prepared for this wave of new technology.

McGhee reports 90 percent of crashes are a result of human error, so she says by eliminating human drivers the number of crashes should hopefully go down.

She explained how autonomous cars interact with other vehicles, pedestrians, and infrastructure but says the technology still needs work navigating tunnels, work zones, and bad weather conditions.

She hopes the board takes what it learned on Wednesday into consideration for future planning.

“It’s really important that we start thinking about where technology is taking us so that we can plan our network accordingly,” says McGhee. “Do we need more lanes or fewer lanes? Will there be more cars or fewer cars? Those are all questions we don't necessarily know the answers to today, but it’s important that we begin to think about how technology might affect those answers.”

McGhee says we are already seeing a number of automated features in cars today, and some manufacturers could roll out fully autonomous vehicles within the next five years.

Perrone Robotics is one company working on this technology at its facility in Crozet.

At last check, the company also said it would be five to 10 years before self-driving vehicles are common on the roads.