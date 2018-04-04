Katie Couric Premieres Episode of New TV Series at UVA

Katie Couric spoke at UVA today on her experiences during the August rally

University of Virginia graduate and journalist Katie Couric is back at her alma mater on Wednesday, April 4, for an event that’s part of the Virginia Film Festival.

She's previewing a new series that's set to hit close to home for people living throughout Charlottesville.

The first screening of "America Inside Out" is being held at the Culbreth Theatre less than a mile away from the Rotunda, which is where white nationalists held a Tiki torch rally last summer.

Couric's first episode of the series is called “Re-Righting History" and she’s showing it on Wednesday, which is the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.

The episode explores what she saw and experienced here in Charlottesville on August 11 and 12, before, during, and after the Unite the Right rally.

“It is surreal, and it's hard to think that that was only a little over six months ago that that happened,” says Jody Kielbasa, the Virginia Film Festival director. “I think a number of people, a lot of people here in our community, are still healing from that but sometimes an opportunity to see that and to hear discussion about that is part of that healing process.”

The panel is being led by UVA professor Larry Sabato, and it includes Charlottesville activist Don Gathers and Charlottesville High School student Zayana Brown.

The series will air on Wednesday, April 11, on National Geographic. This episode will air again Wednesday night at the Paramount Theater.