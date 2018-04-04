People in Greene County Report Stolen Mail Over Easter Weekend

The United States Postal Inspection Service has a mystery on its hands.

People living in several different neighborhoods in Greene County say somebody stole packages right out of their mailboxes. Those neighborhoods include Dogwood Valley, Greene Acres, Middle and South River, and Skirmish Road.

Stanardsville United States Postal Service employees could not comment on camera, but they say the area was hit hard over the weekend of March 31.

Inspectors with the USPS say right now there are 10 victims that had their packages stolen, but more people may be coming forward over the next couple days.

The thief targeted neighborhoods with mailboxes specifically at the end of the road - not in driveways.

One inspector believes the crime was committed because it was Easter weekend and people are more likely to travel on holiday weekends.

"If you know that you're going to be out of town, you can simply put in a “hold mail” request,” says Michael Romano, an inspector with the USPS. “That can be done online or visiting your local post office."

Romano says most of the neighborhoods were probably hit between Friday, March 30, and Saturday, March 31.

Investigators say if you had a package stolen, call the Stanardsville post office location immediately as they continue to build a case.