Uncertainty for Avante Employees After Virginia Locations Sold

Despite layoff warnings for close to 200 workers in the Shenandoah Valley, the rehab center where they work says mass layoffs are not expected.

Avante Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation confirms it finalizing the sale of its four locations in Virginia --Waynesboro, Harrisonburg, Roanoke, and Lynchburg.

Employees at the company's Waynesboro location say they were notified of the sale Friday, March 30.

"I know that their - the Virginia Employment Commission's website - that it says layoff and we don't anticipate a mass layoff. We hope to have a smooth transition between the four Avante Skilled Nursing facilities," said Avante VP of Human Resources John Hornack.

Virginia Employment Commission reports that the 177 employees work at the Waynesboro and Harrisonburg locations.