Gov. Northam Announces Framatome Inc. to Relocate Corporate Headquarters to Lynchburg

04/04/2018 Release from the Office of Governor Ralph Northam:

LYNCHBURG– Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Framatome, a designer and supplier of nuclear steam supply system and nuclear equipment, services, and fuel for high levels of safety and performance, will relocate its North American corporate headquarters from Charlotte, North Carolina, to the City of Lynchburg.

In January 2018, AREVA NP was officially rebranded as Framatome, and is known as Framatome Inc. in North America. The company has 1,300 employees in Lynchburg, 2,300 employees in North America, and 14,000 employees globally.

The headquarters move makes Lynchburg the central hub for Framatome’s 2,300 North American employees, more than half of which are in central Virginia. With this move, the company will preferentially hire into its Lynchburg offices where employment is expected to grow.

“Framatome Inc. is a thriving, U.S.-based company, and we couldn’t be prouder that this nuclear energy leader will center its operations in the City of Lynchburg and the commonwealth as it grows in domestic markets,” said Governor Northam. “The company’s decision to relocate its corporate headquarters is a testament to the importance of its major customers located in Virginia, as well as the key partnerships with our state and local universities and community colleges to ensure a skilled talent pipeline. I am confident that the world-class training facility in Lynchburg will continue to increase Framatome’s notoriety as a leader in a critical industry.”

Framatome is a major international player in the nuclear energy market recognized for its innovative solutions and value-added technologies for designing, building, maintaining, and advancing the global nuclear fleet. The company designs, manufactures, and installs components and fuel for nuclear power plants and offers a full range of reactor services. With 14,000 employees worldwide, every day Framatome’s expertise helps its customers improve the safety and performance of their nuclear plants and achieve their economic and societal goals. Framatome is owned by the EDF Group (75.5%), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI – 19.5%), and Assystem (5%).

“We are honored to add Framatome to the impressive roster of businesses that call Virginia home,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Esther Lee. “The company is one of the largest employers in the region with three locations, making the City of Lynchburg an ideal fit for a headquarters operation of this caliber. We look forward to continuing the commonwealth’s important partnership with Framatome.”

“We have been in the Lynchburg area of Virginia for more than 50 years and as we look to the future as Framatome, we are proud to once again make this the headquarters for our North American operations,” said Gary Mignogna, president and CEO of Framatome Inc. “When it comes to recruiting, we have access to some of the best university programs in the country and the region offers a growing diversity of activities and opportunities that make this a great place to live and work.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Lynchburg and the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance to help secure the project for Virginia.

“The City of Lynchburg is extremely pleased that Framatome has made the decision to move its headquarters to Lynchburg,” said Joan F. Foster, Mayor, City of Lynchburg. “The company has a long history here and we value Framatome as a major employer, employing over 1,300 people in Lynchburg alone. But we are also proud that this is a company that has continued to show its commitment to this community through partnering with arts and civic organizations, with education, especially STEM programs, serving on boards, and volunteering with many different programs. They help make Lynchburg a great place to live, work, and play!”

“Framatome has a long history in Lynchburg, and I am pleased that through today’s announcement they have reinforced their commitment to growing the company’s operations in Virginia,” said Congressman Bob Goodlatte. “With Lynchburg’s access to a number of other industries, skilled workers, and several excellent educational institutions, it’s a great place to do business.”

"Framatome is one of the economic cornerstones of Lynchburg,” said Senator Steve Newman. “I am delighted to see they have decided to relocate their headquarters back in Lynchburg. They have a strong dedication to our City, and I do not believe their heart ever left our community. I join the scores of Framatome employees around central Virginia in welcoming them back home.”

“As a worldwide leader in the nuclear power industry, Framatome's designation of Lynchburg as their North American corporate headquarters proves that our community's efforts to attract, retain, and promote business growth are working,” said Delegate T. Scott Garrett, M.D. “We have cutting-edge higher education and workforce development opportunities that will continue to make us competitive in the global market. I congratulate Framatome Inc. and look forward to their corporate presence here for years to come."