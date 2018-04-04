Neighbors Raise Concerns Over Development Plans for East High St.

A new development could take over a corner of East High Street and Lexington Avenue in Charlottesville.

Wednesday, April 4, city planners met with people who live in the area that have concerns about plans to turn the Tarleton Oak Service Station and adjacent property into a multi-story complex.

Tarleton Oak LLC. wants to build a five-story office building, as well as a 56-unit apartment complex in downtown Charlottesville. This two-phase project is also slated to bring in 334 parking spaces.

People at Wednesday's site plan conference argued that extra parking spaces means extra traffic: The parking spaces are not intended for those visiting the Downtown Mall, but rather for those living or working nearby.

Current plans for the new apartments do not include affordable housing, which was another concern for people at the conference.

Charlottesville Principal Planner Brian Haluska says there is a housing crisis in Albemarle Country, and providing some living space is better than none.

"There's a lot of people moving into these areas whether they're retiring or whether they're workers starting out their careers, and if you don't have units available for them - even at the market rate - they begin to look at other options in areas around your downtown,” Haluska said.

Charlottesville officials have not yet approved Tarleton Oak’s project.

The owner of Tarleton Oak Service Station said there no plans to close at this time.

If this site does get the go-ahead, contractors plan to start construction in September.

The project is expected to take 18 months to finish.