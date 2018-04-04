Charlottesville City Market Returns April 7

04/04/2018 Release from City of Charlottesville:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The popular City Market will kick off its 2018 season on Saturday, April 7 from 7 a.m. to noon.

The market features over 100 local vendors that sell a variety of fresh produce, herbs, plants, meats, crafts, baked goods and much, much more.

City Market, which is managed by the City of Charlottesville Department of Parks & Recreation, provides a fun, safe, family-friendly environment for local vendors to display and sell their home-grown or hand-made products.

Residents will also be able to drop-off their compostable materials at the City Market again this year. For more information regarding the composting program, please visit www.charlottesville.org/composting or you can contact them at composting@charlottesville.org.

Come see everything the City Market has to offer every Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon, April - October; located downtown at 100 Water Street across from the Water Street parking garage.

For more information about the City Market, please visit www.charlottesville.org/citymarket or contact market management.