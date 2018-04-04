Officials Amending Plans for National Park Fees

The U.S. Department of the Interior is rolling back its plan to increase fees at 17 of the nation's most popular parks.

That includes Shenandoah National Park here in our area.

An interior official says the department is amending the plan following major backlash from the public.

The admission hike would have more than doubled fees during peak summer season, forcing visitors to pay $70 per car.

There's no word yet on exactly how the department is revising the rates.