Work Underway on Boat Landing Along Woodlands Road

A change of plans could mean drivers could face some delays near the Rivanna Reservoir in Albemarle County.

Crews are paving the area around the boat launch off Woodlands Road, Wednesday, April 4.

The paving project was postponed to next week, but the county now says crews can get to work.

Access to the launch area will be closed, and lane closures will impact eastbound traffic on Woodlands Road between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.