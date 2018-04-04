Allen & Allen Seeking Nominations for Hometown Heroes

Allen Law Firm

News Release

The personal injury law firm of Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen announced that it is now accepting community nominations for its 9th annual Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes awards. The awards recognize the positive impact of individuals who are giving back to their communities across the Commonwealth.

Trent Kerns, president of Allen & Allen said, “Our firm was founded over 100 years ago on the ideals of service and community, and these values continue to guide our practice today. Honoring these Hometown Heroes is our way of celebrating Virginians doing good things. We want to recognize those who give back to their communities because they are true champions.”

Nominations for the 2018 Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes awards will be accepted from Wednesday, April 4, 2018 through Monday, April 30, 2018. The public is encouraged to visit www.allenandallen.com and complete a short nomination form.

“It only takes a minute to recognize the heroes in your life. Help us celebrate the neighbors, first responders, teachers, coaches, and other heroes who make our community better,” said Courtney Allen Van Winkle, an Allen & Allen trial attorney and partner.

Previous recipients of the award include community leaders, foster parents, disability advocates, small business owners, teachers, police officers, and fire fighters. Allen & Allen has honored more than 400 Hometown Heroes since the award was created, all of whom represent a unique and inspiring story of service.

About the Allen Law Firm: Established in 1910, Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen is one of Virginia’s oldest and largest personal injury law firms. Identified by their compassionate approach to helping clients and for the record-setting verdicts they’ve achieved, Allen & Allen is also known for their service to the community through volunteer and sponsorship efforts, scholarship awards, and their popular Hometown Heroes and Sober Ride Home Programs. The firm has eight locations across Virginia.