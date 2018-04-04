Albemarle County Police Investigating Overnight Shooting

Albemarle County police are searching for a suspect following a shooting near Fashion Square Mall early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. near the Rio Hill Apartments off Rio Hill Road. Police say a victim was taken to the hospital, but was able to talk to investigators.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they found a man close to 30 years old suffering from a gunshot wound. They wouldn’t say if the victim knew who shot him.

A suspect is not in custody. If you know anything, call the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-972-4001.