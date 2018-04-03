Quantcast

Tuesday High School Sports Scores

BASEBALL
Broadway 13, Waynesboro 6
Stonewall Jackson 3, Stuarts Draft 1
Turner Ashby 10, Fort Defiance 0
Riverheads 7, Luray 0
East Rockingham 10, Buffalo Gap 0
STAB 11, Carlisle 4
Louisa County 3, Rappahannock 1 (Game One)
Louisa County 10, Rappahannock 1 (Game Two)
Colonial Forge 4, Western Albemarle 1

SOFTBALL
Broadway 16, Waynesboro 0
Stuarts Draft 18, Stonewall Jackson 2
Turner Ashby 9, Fort Defiance 3
Luray 4, Riverheads 2
East Rockingham 8, Buffalo Gap 5

BOYS LACROSSE
Trinity Episcopal 16, Miller School 6

GIRLS LACROSSE
STAB 11, Trinity Episcopal 8

BOYS SOCCER
Stonewall Jackson 3, Stuarts Draft 2
Turner Ashby 3, Fort Defiance 1
Luray 5, Riverheads 3
East Rockingham 6, Buffalo Gap 1

GIRLS SOCCER
Broadway 6, Waynesboro 1
Stuarts Draft 3, Stonewall Jackson 2
Fort Defiance 0, Turner Ashby 0
Riverheads 8, Luray 1
East Rockingham 9, Buffalo Gap 1
Miller School 6, Middleburg 1