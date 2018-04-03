Man Pleads Guilty to 5 Charges Stemming from Sexual Abuse

A man is going to prison for sexually abusing a teenager.

Richard Scott Tunia was expected to stand trial before a jury this Friday, April 6.

Instead, the 54-year-old pleaded guilty on Tuesday, April 3, in Staunton Circuit Court to five charges including rape, sodomy, and indecent liberties with a child under 15.

According to the prosecutor, Tunia sexually abused the teenager from 2011 until 2013.

Tunia will spend 13 years in prison.