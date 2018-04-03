Quantcast

Man Pleads Guilty to 5 Charges Stemming from Sexual Abuse

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Connect
Richard Scott Tunia Richard Scott Tunia
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

A man is going to prison for sexually abusing a teenager.

Richard Scott Tunia was expected to stand trial before a jury this Friday, April 6.

Instead, the 54-year-old pleaded guilty on Tuesday, April 3, in Staunton Circuit Court to five charges including rape, sodomy, and indecent liberties with a child under 15.

According to the prosecutor, Tunia sexually abused the teenager from 2011 until 2013.

Tunia will spend 13 years in prison.

  • Man Pleads Guilty to 5 Charges Stemming from Sexual AbuseMore>>

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story