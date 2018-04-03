VSP to Release August 12 Operational Plan to Public

Members of the Virginia State Police around Emancipation Park on day of Unite the Right Rally (FILE IMAGE)

More information about police plans for last August's Unite the Right rally is coming to light.

Virginia State Police will have to release its operational plan in response to August 12's Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

A Charlottesville Circuit Court judge made that ruling after hearing arguments on March 13.

But there's a catch: Judge Richard Moore said state police can redact portions of the document.

Two journalists brought the case after state police denied a Freedom of Information Act request asking for the plan. The judge said VSP has 30 days to release the documents to the public.

Judge Moore also said he would rule on any redaction disagreements between both sides.