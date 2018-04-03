Quantcast

Mary Baldwin University to Commemorate Anniversary of MLK's Death

Edited by Emmy Freedman
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

Mary Baldwin University in Staunton is commemorating the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s death with an event called Radical Remembrances.

The program will feature music and oratorical recitations to honor King and other social activists. A short documentary called “An Outrage: Talking About Lynchings in the South” will also play, followed by a discussion.

Radical Remembrances will be held on Wednesday, April 4, at 6:30 p.m. in Mary Baldwin's Francis Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

