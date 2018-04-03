Mary Baldwin University to Commemorate Anniversary of MLK's Death

The event will take place at Mary Baldwin University

Mary Baldwin University in Staunton is commemorating the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s death with an event called Radical Remembrances.

The program will feature music and oratorical recitations to honor King and other social activists. A short documentary called “An Outrage: Talking About Lynchings in the South” will also play, followed by a discussion.

Radical Remembrances will be held on Wednesday, April 4, at 6:30 p.m. in Mary Baldwin's Francis Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.