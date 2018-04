Work Delayed on Boat Landing Along Woodlands Road

Albemarle County is getting ready for boating season, and that means drivers might see some delays.

Crews will soon pave the area at the Rivanna Reservoir boat launch off Woodlands Road.

The paving was set to get underway Tuesday, April 3, but the project was postponed to next week.

Starting Monday, April 9, access to the launching area will close, and lane closures will impact eastbound traffic on Woodlands Road between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.