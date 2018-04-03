'Hoos Stepping up at Inside Linebacker

Redshirt senior Malcolm Cook is moving from outside linebacker to inside linebacker this season

Despite losing Micah Kiser and Quin Blanding, Bronco Mendenhall likes the Cavalier's depth at linebacker and in the secondary.

"Those are probably the two deepest positions on our team," says Mendenhall. "It'll be interesting to see how that sorts itself out. Who and what combination of our starting four backers are out there."

Jordan Mack started all 13 of Virginia's games at inside linebacker last year. The junior acknowledges the culture Blanding and Kiser helped to establish.

Mack says a new era of 'Hoos must fill their roles.

"Personally, I feel like I can be a leader on this team," says Mack. "Chris Peace, there's a lot of guys that have a duty to step up."

There's a few potential names ready step up into Kiser's old spot. One of those is Malcolm Cook. The senior is switching from outside to inside linebacker this year.

"He's embracing it," says Mack. "He's playing fast. There's a learning curve he has to go through. He's been physical fast and he's embracing it."

Mendenhall likes the athleticism of his linebackers. The mindset is something that he believes, still needs work.

"My focus with our linebackers right now is to go through, not around," says Mendenhall. "We're pretty good at going around. We need to be much better at going through, and our Navy game exposed that, at a level that we're addressing with every minute."