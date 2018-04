United Airlines Returns to Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport

After several turbulent months of unpredictable service by another airline, United Airlines is returning to the runway at Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.

Although United's services have been offered at Shenandoah in the past, they was under different express carriers.

SkyWest is launching the new Daily United Express jet service from Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport to two major hubs. The service will take passengers from the valley to Chicago O'Hare and Washington Dulles via 50-seat Canadair regional jets. Both offer a chance to hop on a connecting flight to travel across the country and to international destinations.

"Passengers can book travel through united.com with it being fully integrated just put in SHD and LAX," says Greg Campbell, the executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport. "It will build the itinerary, price it all in one transaction. It is operated with a SkyWest regional jet Canadair CRJ200, which is a great airplane. It's really fast, it's really quiet."

This service replaces ViaAir, which offered service to Charlotte, but was also subject to numerous complaints about cancellations and delays.

The first United flight is expected to land in Weyers Cave at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3.