Charlottesville to Hold Clinics to Help People Quit Smoking

The city is reminding people that all public housing in Charlottesville will be smoke-free starting in July.

A federal rule was passed in February 2017 requiring public housing authorities to eliminate smoking from housing units over the summer.

The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority will offer weekly clinics to help people try to quit the habit.

"By and large, folks are very excited about taking advantage in the smoke-free clinics that are available, and I'm looking forward to having continued involvement in this,” says Grant Duffield of the CRHA.

The clinics will be held on Thursdays in the Hardy Drive Community Center, and they’ll start when the smoke-free program goes into effect on July 1.