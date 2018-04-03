Plans Scrapped for Proposed Mural on 4th Street

A mock-up of the formerly proposed mural

A proposed mural planned for 4th Street that was aimed to move Charlottesville forward from the events of August 12 is no longer happening.

Artist Shepard Fairey - who created the iconic "Hope" poster for Barack Obama's presidential campaign - was supposed to design the artwork.

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative says Fairey had a "concept and a timeline that were not compatible with the expressed desires of many in our community."

The city of Charlottesville confirms that the project application was retracted and that the planned mural has been dropped.