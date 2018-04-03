Albemarle County Prosecutor Challenging Dismissal of Case Against Kessler

Albemarle County Prosecutor Challenging Dismissal of Case Against KesslerPosted: Updated:
Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Tracci (FILE IMAGE)
Jason Kessler leaving Charlottesville General District Court (FILE IMAGE)
Lloyd Snook
[RELATED] Albemarle County Grand Jury Indicts Jason Kessler on Perjury Charge
[RELATED] Charlottesville Blogger Kessler Enters Guilty Plea on Assault Charge
[RELATED] Charlottesville Unite the Right Rally Organizer Released on Bond After Perjury Charge Arrest
[RELATED] Perjury Charge Dropped Against Jason Kessler
Albemarle County Prosecutor Challenging Dismissal of Case Against KesslerMore>>
Reported by Henry Graff
Reported by Henry Graff
Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.Full Story
Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.Full Story