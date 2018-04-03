Giant Donates $100K to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

A grocery store chain is doing what it can to battle hunger in central Virginia and the valley.

Giant Food handed over a check for $100,000 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Verona on Tuesday, April 3.

The donation will support the food bank's mobile food pantry and summer feeding meal program. It will provide 400,000 meals to children and their families.

"Forty percent of the people we're serving are children,” says Michael McKee, the CEO of the food bank. “You know, we're serving 105,000 people every month, four in 10 of those are under the age of 18, so this is critically needed help."

Giant's partnership with the food bank has generated six years of giving, totaling more than $600,000.