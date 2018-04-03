VSP Investigating Bus Crash in Augusta County

04/03/2018 Release from Virginia State Police:

Virginia State Police Trooper T.L. Johnson responded to a two-vehicle crash in Augusta County Tuesday (April 3). The crash occurred at 8:41 a.m., on Parkersburg Turnpike at the intersection of Cedar Green Road.

A 1984 Ford F-150 pickup truck was pulling out from Cedar Green Road to make a right turn onto Parkersburg Turnpike when it struck an Augusta County school bus in the side. The school bus was traveling east on Parkersburg Turnpike at the time of the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck, James H. Campbell, 81, of Swoope, Va., was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.

No one on the bus, which had 31 students on board, was injured.

Campbell was charged with failure to yield the right of way.