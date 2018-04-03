Proposed Budget Could Shuffle Funding for Several Charlottesville Departments

A couple departments in the city of Charlottesville could be losing some serious cash if councilors approve the latest 2019 fiscal budget.

The proposed fund increased by around $400,000 at the City Council meeting Monday, April 2. The budget is now totaling out to almost $180 million.

Councilors found a couple things they believe could use less funding: Public works for streets and sidewalks might lose $58,000, $127,000 could be diverted from the citywide reserve, and $200,000 may be taken away from arts coordination and planning for nonprofits.

However, some programs are benefiting from the proposed budget: The Homeowners Tax Relief program could see an extra $100,000 from the city, and $63,000 is slated for JAUNT.

The biggest increase of money may be going toward the living wage for Charlottesville employees, going from $13.79 to $14.40.