UVA Engineering Welcomes Public Saturday, April 7, for Engineering Open House

04/03/2018 Release from the University of Virginia School of Engineering and Applied Sciences:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – What does it mean to become an engineer, and to do so at the nationally recognized University of Virginia? The UVA School of Engineering and Applied Science will provide an up-close look during its Engineering Open House on Saturday, April 7, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Prospective students, parents and the public are cordially invited to attend the free event, where UVA Engineering’s educational and research opportunities will be on full display. Members of the media also are cordially invited to visit this very visual activity.

Attendees can tour labs, see exhibits and demonstrations highlighting the school’s groundbreaking research, meet Engineering School faculty, and interact with engineering students.

The UVA Engineering Open House also provides an opportunity for elementary, middle and high school students and their parents to learn more about the positive effects of engineering on the modern world and the many ways engineers make a difference.

The event will be held around the grounds of the School of Engineering’s main administration building, Thornton Hall, 351 McCormick Road, Charlottesville, VA, 22904.

For more information on the UVA Engineering Open House, visit https://engineering.virginia.edu/events. A detailed schedule of the exhibits and demonstrations throughout the day is available on the Web site.