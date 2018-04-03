PVCC to host Eco Fair on April 11

04/03/2018 Release from Piedmont Virginia Community College:

(Charlottesville, Va.) – Piedmont Virginia Community College’s Earth Guardians, Horticulture and Environmental Club and Vegan Club will host an Eco Fair on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Bolick Student Center and outdoor patio on PVCC’s Main Campus, located at 501 College Drive in Charlottesville.

Local environmental groups will be on-site to provide information and hands-on learning experiences. Attendees will have the opportunity to plant their own vegetables with the Horticulture and Environmental Club, learn about bee keeping, pledge to go plastic free and get a free reusable straw from the Earth Guardians. Over 100 trees will be available for adoption through the adopt-a-tree program. Participants can also expect free giveaways.

This event is free and open to the public. To learn more, contact Kristy Simpkins, PVCC student success adviser, at ksimpkins@pvcc.edu, or visit www.pvcc.edu.