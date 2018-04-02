Charlottesville Increases Budget by $400K

The budget for Charlottesville's fiscal year 2019 will see an increase of around $400,000.

City Council was able to find places where Charlottesville could save money, cutting back funding on some things and reallocating the money. On Monday, April 2, councilors moved a tax levy and budget appropriation to second readings. The real estate tax will stay the same at 95 cents per $100.

Back in February, the budget amounted to $179,342,119. Now, the number is $179,725,535.

City Council has canceled the budget work session that was supposed to happen on Thursday, April 5.