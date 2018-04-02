Charlottesville City Council Faces $400K Funding Gap

Quantcast

Edited by Emmy Freedman
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The budget for Charlottesville's fiscal year 2019 is one step closer to being finalized.

Back in February, the budget amounted to $179,342,119. Now, the number is $179,725,535, and council has a surplus of $400,000 that it can now decide how to use.

On Monday, April 2, City Council moved a tax levy and budget appropriation to second readings. The real estate tax will stay the same at 95 cents per $100.

City Council has canceled the budget work session that was supposed to happen on Thursday, April 5, because councilors think there have been enough opportunities for people to comment on the budget.

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

