City Council Votes to Approve Special-Use Permit for West2nd

A big building that will drastically change the look of downtown Charlottesville is moving forward.

At Charlottesville City Council’s meeting on Monday, April 2, councilors voted 4-1 to approve a special-use permit for West2nd, which will allow developers to add a 10th floor to the development.

With the permit approval, Market LLC must make Dogwood Housing LLC construct eight new affordable housing units and offer them to people who make 80 percent or less than the city’s average monthly income for 15 years. After 15 years, the city has the option to extend the rent subsidy program for the tenant.

West2nd is a mixed-use development planned for the area off Water Street, and it will also house City Market.

“This wonderful project will provide a permanent home for the City Market, create 102 parking spaces, and ensure that downtown Charlottesville will continue to be the - quote - economic hub of the region,” says Richard Jones, who spoke at the meeting.

Others, however, are not as pleased with council’s decision to grant the permit.

“While we support affordable housing goals, we do not believe that this building meets the underlying goal of being compatible with its neighborhood,” says Rebecca Deeds of Preservation Piedmont.

On Monday, councilors also voted to expedite the construction process.