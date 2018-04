City Council Approves Grant Funding for Barracks Road Area

New construction could soon come to the Barracks Road area

New construction could soon be coming to the Barracks Road Shopping Center area.

On Monday, April 2, Charlottesville City Council approved more than $8 million in grant funding. The money will be used to create additional right-turn lanes to Emmet Street North and Barracks Road West.

It will also create a multi-use sidewalk on Emmet Street, as well as upgrade a current bus stop and shelter.

The cash is from SMART Scale submissions, which go through the government.