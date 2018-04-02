Olamide Zaccheaus has more to Prove as a Wide Receiver

Olamide Zaccheaus led the 'Hoos in receiving yards and catches in 2017

The Virginia football team has a lot of holes to fill on both sides the ball as it enters its third season with Bronco Mendenhall as head coach.

UVA must replace names like quarterback Kurt Benkert, linebacker Micah Kiser as well as safety Quin Blanding.

The Cavaliers also lost two of their top two receivers in Doni Dowling and Andre Levrone.

Dowling and Levrone combined for 84 receptions and 12 receiving touchdowns.

Luckily, the 'Hoos return their leading receiver from 2017 in Olamide Zaccheaus.

Zaccheaus had a team-high 85 catches and nearly 900 receiving yards, while also rushing for over 180 yards and a score.

Despite leading the team in receiving, Mendenhall believes that Zaccheaus has a lot to prove as a pass-catcher.

"He's great at kick returns and he's great when he gets the ball with some space in front of him," says Mendenhall. "He hasn't yet proven that at the receiver spot, but we'd like to find out."

"He's just got to be more consistent," says wide receivers coach Marques Hagans. "There's some plays we talked about that he left on the field. Some yards that he left on the field, so he's motivated. He didn't have the year that he wanted and ultimately, we didn't have the year that we wanted, so there's plenty of work to be done."