Spring Solarize Piedmont Campaign Brings Discount for Solar Panel Installation

The Piedmont Environmental Council and Local Energy Alliance Program are offering discounted pricing and assistance on installing solar panels. The effort is part of the fourth annual Spring Solarize Piedmont campaign.

The campaign focuses on nine counties and raises awareness around the need for solar panels.

"We started these campaigns as a way to raise awareness about solar, and really to break that misconception that solar was too expensive,” said Lesley Fore, executive director of the Local Energy Alliance Program.

Organizers behind the Solarize Piedmont program believe that many people in the Charlottesville-Albemarle county area are interested in investing in solar panels, but are unsure of where to start.

“It is a way that individual homeowners can do something positive for their local community and for the planet at large,” said Piedmont Environmental Council Land Conservation Officer Rex Lindville.

The group is attempting to ease the process by vetting installers and providing a 10 to 15 percent discount to persuade more people to go solar.

"Trying to make it a little bit easier to take positive steps to clean up their carbon footprint, have an impact on global warming, and really take control of energy generation at their home,” said Lindville.

The discount will be offered from April 2 until May 31.