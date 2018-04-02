Architectural Review Board Approves New Entrance to Housing Development

A housing project in Albemarle County got the go-ahead from the Architectural Review Board on Monday, April 2, to move the location of a proposed road.

Plans for the North Pointe development have been in the works for over a decade. Great Eastern Management Company, which is leading the development, received approval to create a middle entrance on the east side of Route 29 across from North Side Drive last fall.

The developers have now submitted a new plan that addresses some board members’ concerns.

"The configuration of the road and the entrance was something that we had a little bit of concern about, and they made the modifications to that and then they relocated the path of the road and located the town houses on the opposite side of the road so the rear of the town houses are no longer facing the entrance corridor," says Bruce Wardell, chair of the Architectural Review Board.

Great Eastern Management is expected to start installing a sewer line sometime this spring.

The company will have to go back in front of the board for approval before it can actually start building residential units.