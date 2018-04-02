UVA Police Officer Accused of Domestic Assault Heading to Trial

A former University of Virginia police officer accused of domestic assault is headed to trial.

On Monday, April 2, a grand jury heard the case against the suspect and indicted him.

Twenty-eight-year-old Justin Eugene Bryant is charged with malicious wounding, and is also charged with a misdemeanor for preventing a call to 911. A lower court dropped a strangulation charge.

The charges stem from a domestic incident in January in the 2600 block of Hydraulic Road.

Bryant is no longer employed by UVA.

Another hearing is set for July 20.