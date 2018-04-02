Quantcast

UVA Police Officer Accused of Domestic Assault Heading to Trial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A former University of Virginia police officer accused of domestic assault is headed to trial.

On Monday, April 2, a grand jury heard the case against the suspect and indicted him.

Twenty-eight-year-old Justin Eugene Bryant is charged with malicious wounding, and is also charged with a misdemeanor for preventing a call to 911. A lower court dropped a strangulation charge.

The charges stem from a domestic incident in January in the 2600 block of Hydraulic Road.

Bryant is no longer employed by UVA.

Another hearing is set for July 20.

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

