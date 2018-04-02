Wawa Planned for Albemarle Hits Snag with Architectural Review Board

Gas station design in Albemarle County is governed by such tight regulations that even the board that approves them is growing concerned.

This problem has recently resurfaced as a Wawa planned for Hollymead goes through the approval process with the Architectural Review Board.

The project manager for Wawa returned to the board on Monday, April 2, with a new plan that reduces the size of the proposed gas canopy. Wawa's team agreed to reduce the height of the canopy by four feet, but that's still too high according to guidelines that were set back in 1998.

Wawa argues the larger canopy is needed for safety and functionality, and that vehicles have changed a lot since in two decades.

The company researched the entrances of 33 gas stations in the county to prove the board's guidelines have not been consistent.

"We think it will be really diminutive compared to the other canopies in the area, to be honest with you,” says Jonathan Ritchie, the project manager. “We presented a very architecturally, aesthetically pleasing canopy - the site itself is set down six or eight feet - so we feel that it’s not going to be an imposing structure as some point it out to be."

Wawa's team says the approval process in Albemarle County has not been typical compared to the process in other areas, and even members of the board raised concerns about the guidelines being outdated or inconsistent.

The board will vote on whether or not to approve Wawa's site plans on May 7. If the board denies Wawa's request, it can still go before the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors to ask for an exception.