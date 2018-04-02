Youth Development Golf Group Holds Third Annual Luncheon

On Monday, the First Tee of the Blue Ridge held its third annual luncheon in Albemarle County.

The group is a youth development organization that teaches core values and life skills through golf.

By using a sports-based youth development model, the group uses golf as context to help guide development. The model utilizes nine core values and nine healthy habits embedded in the curriculum.

Researchers say the context, coaches, and curriculum help children develop and learn positive outcomes for their lives.

“You think about teaching the skills of the sport, and sports based youth development means shifting that emphasis to more about the development of the youth so what are we teaching and being intentional about what the life skills or the assets that we're trying to build through that sports program,” said Ellen Markowitz, an assistant professor at UVA’s Curry School of Education.

Since the founding of the Virginia Blue Ridge chapter, the first tee has served over 9,000 young people in Charlottesville and its surrounding counties.

Members of the program have a goal of reaching 5,000 kids this year through their program.