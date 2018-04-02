City Council to Decide on Special-Use Permit for Downtown Mixed-Use Complex

A big housing development that would drastically change the landscape of downtown Charlottesville is back on City Council's agenda on Monday, April 2.

Before things get underway Monday evening, there's a push to rally supporters for the project. People are meeting inside the West2nd sales gallery to talk about the benefits of bringing the West2nd complex downtown.

One reason the project has been delayed is some concern about affordable housing.

West2nd Plaza is a proposed mixed-use building off Water Street. On Monday, the developer, Market, LLC, is asking council to approve a special-use permit that would add another floor to the building to make it 10 floors.

If the permit is approved, West2nd has two options: It can make a cash contribution to the Charlottesville Affordable Housing Fund, or it can make eight new affordable units available at Dogwood Housing, LLC, which is owned by Market, LLC. No building permit will be issued until the applicant has complied with all regulations.

"We think we’ve made an arrangement in agreement with the city," says Keith Woodard, the lead developer for the project. "It will address affordable housing in a very positive way, and in a lot of ways, and become the solution for moving us forward."

With the special-use permit’s approval, the developer must also establish rules for balconies, and encourage people to use the open-air plaza by incorporating amenities like benches and other seating options.

The City Council meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Monday, and council is expected to make a final action on this application at the meeting.