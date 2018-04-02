Quantcast

Dominion Maintenance Work to Temporarily Impact East Market St Parking

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Those who park in downtown Charlottesville may encounter a slight inconvenience due to maintenance work.

Between Tuesday through Thursday, drivers will be unable to park on East Market Street between Sixth and Eighth Street.

Dominion Energy crews are conducting routine maintenance on poles, which requires them to block off parking between 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.     