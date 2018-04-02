Kroger Locations Searching to Fill a Variety of Positions

Kroger is looking to fill 30 positions in the area

Three Kroger stores in the Charlottesville area are searching for new employees.

Thirty positions – both full and part time - are open at the at Rio Hill, Hydraulic Road, and Barracks Road locations. Many of the openings range from working in the bakery to becoming a pharmacy technician.

Current employees say their coworkers are like family.

"They're fun, they speak, they're energetic,” says Casey Neher. “It becomes a big family, and I like shopping where people know me so I have no problem at all three locations."

A job fair will be held from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 7, at the Rio Hill Kroger location.